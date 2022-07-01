‘Bye bye Celia’ — Shoki Mmola bows out of ‘Skeem Saam’ after 10 years

Skeem Saam actress Shoki Mmola is bowing out of the drama series after a decade of playing the character Celia Kunutu on the show.

Taking to her Instagram timeline on Thursday, the star shared t the curtain was finally closing for the character who has kept viewers entertained for 10 years.

Fans of the show got to go on a journey with Celia from the time she was widowed to watching her become an independent woman, remarrying and living in a townhouse with her husband Meneer Magingwa, played by Putla Sehlapelo.

“As I bow out of Skeem Saam, I bow even lower to everyone who has supported my work over 28 years in the industry, and 10 years of Skeem Saam. Here's to telling more stories,” she wrote.