×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'I was made to love you' — Gugu Gumede four months of being a mom

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
01 July 2022 - 15:00
Gugu Gumede celebrated four months of being a mommy.
Gugu Gumede celebrated four months of being a mommy.
Image: Gugu Gumede's Instagram

New mom and actress Gugu Gumede is feeling like time is flying as she celebrates four months of motherhood.

The actress took to her Instagram to celebrate four months since she gave birth to her baby girl.

“I was made to love you,” Gugu wrote.

Letting her baby's aunties and uncles know that she feels time is flying, the actress added:

“Aunties and uncles, our little one is now 4 months old! Very soon, we will be marrying her off.”

Gugu revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in January accompanied by a Bible verse.

She wrote a lengthy, heart-warming post and said her pregnancy was a symbol of her mother and God’s love for her.

“My baby, you are your grandmother’s answered prayer. She was so excited to meet you; even though you did not get to meet in the physical realm, I know she is now holding you in the spiritual.”

Her mother, National Freedom Party leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, died aged 59 at Umhlanga Hospital in Durban on September 6. Gugu said her unborn child gave her the strength to speak at her mother's funeral and changed her for the better.

The actress has recently returned to work. Opening up about the experience on Instagram, Gugu said she was nervous to leave her bundle of joy behind.

“My 6-month maternity leave officially ends tomorrow. Excited to be back with my @uzalo_sabc1 fam, but incredibly nervous to leave my princess. Mommies, what made this transition easier for you? Please send some words of encouragement,” she wrote.

Gugu Gumede excited to be back on the set of Uzalo after maternity leave

"Excited to be back with my Uzalo fam, but incredibly nervous to leave my princess."
TshisaLIVE
4 weeks ago

Halala! Gugu Gumede is now a mommy to a baby girl

"Come to me correct y’all, I’m someone’s mother."
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Halala! ‘Uzalo’ actress Gugu Gumede is pregnant

"My baby, you are your grandmother’s answered prayer. She was so excited to meet you."
TshisaLIVE
5 months ago

Hello mamas! Here are four celebs who gave birth for the first time in 2021

"This has been the most fulfilling journey ever. Truly humbled by your grace," wrote Blue.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tweeps dig up video of Black Coffee saying he wouldn't trust Nota with ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Caster Semenya shares first snap of their second bundle of joy TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans love MaMkhize for helping Somizi with his divorce settlement TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I'm not ready to let him go' — Menzi Ngubane's wife Sikelelwa on keeping the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Blushing bride Asanda Foji happy her lobola negotiations are finally done TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...