'I was made to love you' — Gugu Gumede four months of being a mom

New mom and actress Gugu Gumede is feeling like time is flying as she celebrates four months of motherhood.

The actress took to her Instagram to celebrate four months since she gave birth to her baby girl.

“I was made to love you,” Gugu wrote.

Letting her baby's aunties and uncles know that she feels time is flying, the actress added:

“Aunties and uncles, our little one is now 4 months old! Very soon, we will be marrying her off.”