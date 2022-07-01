'I was made to love you' — Gugu Gumede four months of being a mom

New mom Gugu Gumede feels time is flying as she celebrates four months of motherhood.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate four months since she gave birth to her baby girl.

“I was made to love you,” Gugu wrote.

Letting her baby's aunties and uncles know she feels time is flying, the actress added:

“Aunties and uncles, our little one is now four months old! Very soon we will be marrying her off.”