'I was made to love you' — Gugu Gumede four months of being a mom
New mom Gugu Gumede feels time is flying as she celebrates four months of motherhood.
The actress took to Instagram to celebrate four months since she gave birth to her baby girl.
“I was made to love you,” Gugu wrote.
Letting her baby's aunties and uncles know she feels time is flying, the actress added:
“Aunties and uncles, our little one is now four months old! Very soon we will be marrying her off.”
Gugu revealed her pregnancy on Instagram in January, accompanied by a Bible verse.
She wrote a lengthy, heart-warming post and said her pregnancy was a symbol of her mother and God’s love for her.
“My baby, you are your grandmother’s answered prayer. She was so excited to meet you; even though you did not get to meet in the physical realm, I know she is now holding you in the spiritual.”
Her mother, National Freedom Party leader Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, died aged 59 at Umhlanga Hospital in Durban on September 6. Gugu said her unborn child gave her the strength to speak at her mother's funeral and changed her for the better.
The actress has returned to work. Opening up about the experience on Instagram, Gugu said she was nervous to leave her bundle of joy behind.
“My six-month maternity leave officially ends tomorrow. Excited to be back with my @uzalo_sabc1 fam, but incredibly nervous to leave my princess. Mommies, what made this transition easier for you? Please send some words of encouragement,” she wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.