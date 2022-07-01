×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Jamie Bartlett’s girlfriend Rosa Onious says he is still ‘the one’ for her

01 July 2022 - 13:00 By Joy Mphande
Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious on her love for the late actor.
Jamie Bartlett's girlfriend Rosa Onious on her love for the late actor.
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Jamie Bartlett’s girlfriend Rosa Onious has spoken about her love for the veteran actor after his death a month ago.

Bartlett died on May 23 and his final send-off was at held St George's Cathedral in Cape Town on June 2.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Rosa shared an image of herself with Jamie with the caption: “You're still the one.”

In a post four weeks after his death, Rosa spoke about how inconsolable she was. 

“Four weeks ago, my happiness was snatched away from me. It has been the worst four weeks of my life. It feels like an arrow went through my heart,” she wrote.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her grief, Jamie’s partner of nearly four years said: “Jamie and I loved to travel. W had plans this year to go places, business, but God had other plans. I'm angry, I'm sad, but I'm trying to understand there is a purpose for him wherever he is. A part of the house still smells like him and it's difficult.

“I remember on the morning Jamie passed, he told me how much he loved me and he can never see his life without me in it, and I feel the exact same. I don't know how I'm going to do this, but I'm going to have to do it. I could never picture myself without him.”

‘It’s been the worst 4 weeks of my life’ — Rosa Onious picking up the pieces after Jamie Bartlett’s death

Rosa said the loss of her partner Jamie Bartlett feels like an arrow went through her heart.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago

‘I would give anything to go back to this night again’ — Jamie Bartlett’s partner Rosa looks back

"If I knew it would have been our last night ever spent together I would have kept you awake," said a heartbroken Rosa.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

'You shook my world' — Jamie Bartlett's ex-wife breaks her silence

"I tattooed your name and wanted to love you forever."
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago

WATCH | 'A part of the house still smells like him' — Rosa Onious on her lover Jamie Bartlett

"I remember on the morning that Jamie passed, he told me how much he loved me and that he can never see his life without me in it, and I feel the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Tweeps dig up video of Black Coffee saying he wouldn't trust Nota with ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Fans love MaMkhize for helping Somizi with his divorce settlement TshisaLIVE
  3. Caster Semenya shares first snap of their second bundle of joy TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I'm not ready to let him go' — Menzi Ngubane's wife Sikelelwa on keeping the ... TshisaLIVE
  5. Blushing bride Asanda Foji happy her lobola negotiations are finally done TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths
'We need to keep an eye on taverns and night clubs' — community mourns East ...