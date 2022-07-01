Master KG celebrates Makhadzi turning 26 with sweet message

Makhadzi has had a lot to celebrate as she ventures into a new chapter.

The singer recently walked away with two accolades at the 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice Awards. She won Favourite Music Artist or Group and Song of the Year for her hit Ghanama featuring Prince Benza.

Makhadzi won the Favourite African Star award at the Nickelodeon's Kids Choice Awards 2022.

She has also stacked up 13 platinum plaques for the success of her music.

The singer's African Queen album reached Gold in less than a year. Kokovha reached platinum and Zwivhuya ft Jon Delinger reached platinum. Ghanama ft Prince Benza reached doubled platinum and Mjolo ft Mlindo The Vocalist reached double platinum.

The Limpopo-born star took to her Instagram to say she was amazed and overwhelmed by emotion by the achievements.

“13 plaques. I am in tears right now. All thanks to my fans for always making sure everything I touch turns to platinum,” she wrote.