‘People think I think I’m better’ — Priddy Ugly on leading by example

Rapper Priddy Ugly says he is trying to make people better with his music, and though that comes with the perks of being labelled a better rapper, his focus is on leading by example for young boys and men.

Taking to his Twitter timeline, the Rap Relay hitmaker said he speaks to men and boys through his music.

“People think I think I’m better than most rappers. This statement holds truth, but really what I’m trying to do is make people better. As a man, I speak to men and boys specifically and that’s by leading by example — hoping you follow suit,” he wrote.

Though he faces some heat on social media by being labelled a struggling rapper, he hardly claps back.