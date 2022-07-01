‘People think I think I’m better’ — Priddy Ugly on leading by example
Rapper Priddy Ugly says he is trying to make people better with his music, and though that comes with the perks of being labelled a better rapper, his focus is on leading by example for young boys and men.
Taking to his Twitter timeline, the Rap Relay hitmaker said he speaks to men and boys through his music.
“People think I think I’m better than most rappers. This statement holds truth, but really what I’m trying to do is make people better. As a man, I speak to men and boys specifically and that’s by leading by example — hoping you follow suit,” he wrote.
Though he faces some heat on social media by being labelled a struggling rapper, he hardly claps back.
Many tweeps applauded the rapper for the love he has for his family and sang his praises, saying no-one compares to Priddy.
“Struggling? Who? Not Priddy Ugly. Try harder. Yes he is underrated but you need to understand him to be in his vocal calibre. He is a lone wolf. That's why he does not get exposure, unlike most SA sappers. Just put some respect on his name, OK,” tweeted one fan.
Taking to Instagram in March this year, the rapper wrote about the importance of support in a society full of pressures.
“You need to give yourself time to heal. Even with the scars that remain, may they be reminders of where we come from. May they remind you that you are strong. Life puts pressure, social media puts pressure. Don't find yourself not worthy of living. Find the light within you and spread that light. Pick yourself up, grab a helping hand. You are loved and you are worthy of life. Hang in there,” he said.
