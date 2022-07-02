‘I believed in myself before a single follower, like or stream’ — Priddy Ugly
Rapper Priddy Ugly is confident about his work and says he does not need approval from people on social media.
Teasing towards releasing new music after his fourth studio album was released in July 2021, the rapper made it clear he does not need validation from retweets or likes on social media.
“I never needed 5K retweets and likes telling me how amazing I am to know my worth or boost my confidence so a couple of negative comments could never phase me, let alone make me de-activate my account or take a hiatus. I believed in myself before a single follower, like or stream,” he wrote.
“New project, ready. Visuals, ready. Me, ready. You?” he wrote in another Twitter post.
Read the Twitter posts below:
I never needed 5K retweets & likes telling me how amazing I am to know my worth or boost my confidence… so a couple of negative comments could never phase me, let alone make me de-active my account or take a hiatus.— SUN from the SOIL (@ItsPriddyUgly) June 23, 2022
I believed in myself before a single follower, like or stream.
True confidence is being ridiculed & dragged through the mud & coming out with clay pots, plants & exfoliated skin.— SUN from the SOIL (@ItsPriddyUgly) June 23, 2022
Priddy Ugly is one of the most celebrated rappers in Mzansi with an impressive number of fans.
The rapper has been vocal about his confidence in his rapping skills.
Reacting to Duncan's sketchy response to him, saying he can take on any rapper in hip hop, Priddy Ugly stood his ground.
“If me stating the fearlessness of the belief I have in my pen can make an artist of his calibre feel like he needs to assert his belief in his skill. That's the energy,” he wrote.
