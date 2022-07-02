‘I believed in myself before a single follower, like or stream’ — Priddy Ugly

Rapper Priddy Ugly is confident about his work and says he does not need approval from people on social media.

Teasing towards releasing new music after his fourth studio album was released in July 2021, the rapper made it clear he does not need validation from retweets or likes on social media.

“I never needed 5K retweets and likes telling me how amazing I am to know my worth or boost my confidence so a couple of negative comments could never phase me, let alone make me de-activate my account or take a hiatus. I believed in myself before a single follower, like or stream,” he wrote.

“New project, ready. Visuals, ready. Me, ready. You?” he wrote in another Twitter post.

Read the Twitter posts below: