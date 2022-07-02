×

TshisaLIVE

Levels! Anele Mdoda hangs out with Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles

02 July 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Anele Mdoda hangs out with Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles.
Image: Instagram/ Anele Mdoda

Anele Mdoda is undeniably living it up in athe US.

While the 947 breakfast host has not disclosed what she is doing in the US, she has been posting glimpses from her trip, and her recent encounter with Beyoncé's father certainly takes the cup.

If you're a fan of Anele and her follow closely, you know she is a huge fan of American star  Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and it seems she has made it into her circle.

Anele's close friend and best-selling author Khaya Dlanga took to his timeline on Sunday to share a video of the media personality giving Mathew Knowles copies of his books, To Quote Myself and These Things Really Do Happen to Me.

Mathew is seen accepting the books while out with Anele at a restaurant, saying that he was anticipating the read while flying to Rome.

“I am looking forward to reading this. I'm avid reader and I can't wait. I have a trip to Rome on Tuesday so I will be in a plane for hours and I would have finished both books before I get to Rome,” he said.

“Santa Maria. Get yourself a friend like Anele. She gave my books to Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s dad! Whaaaat?” Khaya captioned the post.

Watch the video below:

