×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Levels! Drake praises ‘heroic’ Black Coffee

02 July 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
DJ Black Coffee has been honoured by global star Drake.
DJ Black Coffee has been honoured by global star Drake.
Image: Black Coffee Twitter

Drake has hailed DJ Black Coffee as a “heroic figure”.

The rapper recently took to his Instagram timeline to share images of artists featured on his album Honestly, Nevermind.

The rapper's seventh studio album, set to bring attention to the house music genre, has Black Coffee listed as a co-producer on Currents, Overdrive and Texts Go Green, which also has his son Esona Tyolo listed as a co-producer.

Reacting to the post, Black Coffee shared a screenshot of the post with the caption: "It comes as God wills it." 

Drake's surprise albumhas been making waves since its release earlier this month.

Hip Hop DX reported that Honestly, Nevermind became the biggest dance album in Apple Music history by breaking the record for first day streams worldwide. 

Drake holds the record for the biggest album in Apple Music history by first day streams worldwide with 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, while 2018’s Scorpion is the second biggest album by first day streams worldwide. Drake also holds the record for the biggest song in Apple Music history by first day streams worldwide with Girls Want Girls.

Black Coffee took to his Twitter timeline to celebrate achievement, captioning it  “Numbers”.

READ MORE:

DJ Black Coffee makes SA proud after he produces three of Drake’s new songs

Did somebody say GOAT? Black Coffee is one of the executive producers of Drake’s latest album 'Honestly, Nevermind'.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

WATCH | It is all love! Fan inked with Black Coffee’s face

Would you get a tattoo of your fav celeb?
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

WATCH | DJ Black Coffee rocks Coachella and is ready for round two

"The Grammys are such a big deal and the music lovers that go to Coachella are people who are fully aware of the culture of music."
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Bye bye Celia’ — Shoki Mmola bows out of ‘Skeem Saam’ after 10 years TshisaLIVE
  2. Master KG celebrates Makhadzi turning 26 with sweet message TshisaLIVE
  3. Caster Semenya shares first snap of their second bundle of joy TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH | Tweeps dig up video of Black Coffee saying he wouldn't trust Nota with ... TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Electricity and water will be a luxury' -Ayanda Borotho advises SA to take ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths