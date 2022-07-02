Levels! Drake praises ‘heroic’ Black Coffee
Drake has hailed DJ Black Coffee as a “heroic figure”.
The rapper recently took to his Instagram timeline to share images of artists featured on his album Honestly, Nevermind.
The rapper's seventh studio album, set to bring attention to the house music genre, has Black Coffee listed as a co-producer on Currents, Overdrive and Texts Go Green, which also has his son Esona Tyolo listed as a co-producer.
Reacting to the post, Black Coffee shared a screenshot of the post with the caption: "It comes as God wills it."
Drake's surprise albumhas been making waves since its release earlier this month.
Hip Hop DX reported that Honestly, Nevermind became the biggest dance album in Apple Music history by breaking the record for first day streams worldwide.
Drake holds the record for the biggest album in Apple Music history by first day streams worldwide with 2021’s Certified Lover Boy, while 2018’s Scorpion is the second biggest album by first day streams worldwide. Drake also holds the record for the biggest song in Apple Music history by first day streams worldwide with Girls Want Girls.
Black Coffee took to his Twitter timeline to celebrate achievement, captioning it “Numbers”.
