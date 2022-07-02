Levels! Drake praises ‘heroic’ Black Coffee

Drake has hailed DJ Black Coffee as a “heroic figure”.

The rapper recently took to his Instagram timeline to share images of artists featured on his album Honestly, Nevermind.

The rapper's seventh studio album, set to bring attention to the house music genre, has Black Coffee listed as a co-producer on Currents, Overdrive and Texts Go Green, which also has his son Esona Tyolo listed as a co-producer.

Reacting to the post, Black Coffee shared a screenshot of the post with the caption: "It comes as God wills it."