TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | What a change! Zaza Mokhethi shares weight loss journey

02 July 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Zaza Mokhethi stuns after weight loss.
Image: Instagram/ Zaza Mokhethi

Gospel singer Zaza Mokhethi has inspired many after sharing her weight loss transformation. 

The gospel star took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing before and after images of what she looked like in 2021 vs this year. 

“Weight loss journey,” she captioned the post.

In another post, the singer revealed she was maintaining a strict diet to achieve her weight goals.

I'm really trying my best to keep to my diet,” she wrote.

Another gospel star who's been proudly sharing her weight loss journey has been award-winning singer Winnie Mashaba.

After giving birth to her baby girl Relebogile on January 2, Winnie revealed she dropped 12kg of the baby fat in two weeks, sharing a picture of her snap back.

“Road to recovery ... First pictures after being Mama Relebogile Mashaba. Lost 12kg in just two weeks. I’m still praying for others to experience the joy in my soul,” she wrote.

“My daughter is three weeks old and I moved from 97.6kg to 82.1kg already; 15.5kg down and targeting 10kg more to be removed from my system. In less than three months I’m with my personal trainer,” she wrote in another post. 

Now months later after completing her maternity leave, she is back at work and looking as stunning as ever.

