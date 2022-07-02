SNAPS | Who brought the honey? Most talked about SA celeb looks from Durban July 2022

While winter and load-shedding left many South Africans stuck at home wrapped in their blankies and onesies for warmth, Mzansi celebs, fashionistas and celeb-wannabes were out and about at the 2022 Durban July.

The event, which is back after a two-year break thanks to Covid-19, aimed to remind SA why it has always been referred to as one of the most anticipated events on the social calendar

With the theme “bring the honey”, celebs ran with the theme and descended on Durban to show off.

While celebs interpretations of the theme obviously differed, it was musician and DJ Sithelo Shozi who landed in the top ten of the SA Twitter trends for her look.

The musician, who was dressed in a silver, sparkly, embroidery number by Owethu Sidoyi, ticked all the boxes for most tweeps.

On her Instagram, sis gave a brief explanation of how she interpreted the theme. Sis heard “bring the honey” and said, “It's money, honey.”

Here is how Sithelo looked: