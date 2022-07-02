WATCH | Inside globetrotter Kairo’s US trip

Kairo Forbes saw the sights and sounds of the US recently, serving up serious #LifeGoals.

Taking to Instagram, the child star shared clips of her cruising through Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

"I was just walking with @naluuuuuu_ and I literally bumped into Minnie," she captioned the post.

Her followers were happy for the little star.

"The irony is that Minnie didn't know she just met the most famous kid in South Africa. She should've asked for a pic when she had a chance," replied one follower.

Kairo was travelling with her "glammy" Lynn Forbes.

"Fun in the Californian sun with Glammy and my big sis, Larissa," she captioned another snap.