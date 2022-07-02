×

TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Inside globetrotter Kairo’s US trip

02 July 2022 - 14:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Zinhle's daughter Kairo is enjoying her time in the US.
Image: Instagram/Kairo Forbes

Kairo Forbes saw the sights and sounds of the US recently, serving up serious #LifeGoals.

Taking to Instagram, the child star shared clips of her cruising through Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

"I was just walking with @naluuuuuu_ and I literally bumped into Minnie," she captioned the post.

Her followers were happy for the little star.

"The irony is that Minnie didn't know she just met the most famous kid in South Africa. She should've asked for a pic when she had a chance," replied one follower.

Kairo was travelling with her "glammy" Lynn Forbes.

"Fun in the Californian sun with Glammy and my big sis, Larissa," she captioned another snap.

She also shared a clip of her in a photoshoot and hinted she was working on something in Los Angeles.

Kairo joined forces with her mom last year to launch a new range under the Era by DJ Zinhle brand. The collection features sunglasses and prescription glasses for children aged four to seven with Kairo's name on the frames.

Taking to Twitter at the time of the announcement last year, DJ Zinhle gushed about working with her powerhouse daughter.

So proud of this collaboration with my superstar Kairo Forbes,” she said.

