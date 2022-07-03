WATCH | K Naomi celebrates her birthday in style in Spain

K Naomi is living it up in Spain and celebrating her birthday.

The new mom recently shared pictures on her Instagram showing off her beach bod and the ensembles she wore for the felicitations of her new chapter spent in Playa Padre.

“One of the coolest places I’ve been to,” she said.

In another post, the star showed appreciation to those who sent who sent well wishes on her special day.

“Happy birthday to me. Thank you God for the many blessings and for this new chapter of more life.”

See a glimpse below: