WATCH | K Naomi celebrates her birthday in style in Spain
K Naomi is living it up in Spain and celebrating her birthday.
The new mom recently shared pictures on her Instagram showing off her beach bod and the ensembles she wore for the felicitations of her new chapter spent in Playa Padre.
“One of the coolest places I’ve been to,” she said.
In another post, the star showed appreciation to those who sent who sent well wishes on her special day.
“Happy birthday to me. Thank you God for the many blessings and for this new chapter of more life.”
See a glimpse below:
K Naomi has had a lot to celebrate recently.
In December 2021, the media personality gave birth to her first child her fans have come to call Baby P, as referred to on social media by K Naomi.
“Thank you God for my beautiful and healthy baby. Thank you Mr P for my beautiful blessing. My heart in human form. So blessed and grateful for Baby P, little Ama. Guys I’m a mommy now. LOL,” she wrote when announcing the news on social media.
She tied the knot with Tshepo Phakathi in a Sotho-themed traditional wedding ceremony in March.
“I’m so grateful and truly blessed to be loved and to be embarking on this journey with the coolest guy on earth, my bestie. I prayed for you,” she captioned the post.
