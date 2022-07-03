×

‘We are number one’ — DJ Black Coffee reveals club Hï Ibiza voted top club in the world

DJ Black Coffee has yet another reason to celebrate this year after club Hï Ibiza hit the global number one spot as voted for by DJ Mag readers.

03 July 2022 - 10:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
DJ Black Coffee has added one more thing to celebrate to his list of accolades.
Image: SUPPLIED

The Grammy award winning DJ announced the news to his Instagram followers by sharing a clip compiled to celebrate one of the clubs he has been headlining since he broke out onto the Ibiza nightlife scene.

The club took to its Instagram timeline and thanked everyone involved in making the club a success.

“To win the #1 spot after only four years is a compliment to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team, family of DJs, performers, partners and everyone in between.”

DJ Black Coffee shot up the Twitter trends when he turned out to be one of the executive producers and writers on rapper Drake’s latest project, Honestly, Nevermind, released earlier this month.

Coffee has been credited as producer and co-writer on a few songs on the album, which include:

  • Texts Go Green — Black Coffee listed his son Esona Tyolo (who has been touring with him) as co-producer
  • Currents — The DJ has been credited as a co-writer and co-producer
  • Overdrive — Black Coffee has been credited as a co-writer and co-producer

Long before he bagged his own Grammy, Black Coffee was part of the inner circle of Hollywood A-listers.

In his acceptance speech on the night of the Grammys he introduced Esona to the audience, and on Instagram he said he was happy he shared the moment with him.

“Sharing the moment with you has been an incredible experience. I also dedicate the award to every African child who has a dream of excelling in anything they envision, I want to affirm that it is all possible,” he added.

