'When all is said and done but you stand' — Zahara celebrates her bravery

In early May she was on the verge of lose her Roodepoort home.

The singer’s townhouse was set to be auctioned on May 7 after she defaulted on her monthly instalments of R17,665.

The hitmaker told TshisaLIVE she was given a six-day grace period to pay her R1.9m home loan.

“It's all true. I went to Nedbank and they gave me more days.”

In another interview, Zahara said she had layered up to take legal action against her former label TS records over royalties allegedly owed to her.

She did not disclose who her lawyer was, saying the legal representative might get intimidated.

“I'm coming for everything. I've got a lawyer who is going to do everything for me pro bono. Every cent, from everywhere.”

In 2019 Sunday World reported Zahara had to oppose an application brought by Nedbank in 2018 to repossess her home.

The Sunday newspaper also alleged Standard Bank wanted to repossess her Range Rover Evoque because she failed to adhere to her monthly instalments.

In June 2021 DRUM magazine reported that Zahara was slapped with a R1,500 fine after being found guilty of failing to appear in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court due to her tax woes.

While Zahara has called for anyone to help, on social media fans and celebrities are bidding to help her recover from her financial woes.

“I was advised not to put my banking details out there. They should call me for my banking details,” Zahara said.