LISTEN | Musa Mseleku opens about his wives’ resistance to him taking wife No. 5

Reality TV star and polygamist Musa Mseleku says he will continue to plead with his four wives to accept his request and wish to marry a fifth wife.

With the premiere of the third season of Mnakwethu scheduled for screening on Tuesday on Mzansi Magic, Musa Mseleku says viewers should expect to see polygamy from a different perspective, much like the reality of his own life in a modern time.

The Mnakwethu began his journey in polygamy when he was 23 years old, marrying his first wife Busisiwe 'MaCele' Mseleku then second wife Nokukhanya Mayeni Mseleku, third wife Thobile MaKhumalo and fourth wife Mbali MaNgwabe.

The Uthando Nes’thembu star revealed he hasn't got the green light yet for his latest pursuit from his four wives.

“I have called a number of meetings both as a collective and individually, I've expressed the feeling that the request has been rejected. My plan is to keep presenting the same thing in a different way or persuade, up until I get a collective agreement in a sense that everyone is happy about it because I wouldn't want anyone to leave me because of that decision,” he told TshisaLIVE.

Musa admitted his challenge to convince his wives to accept his new relationship was a depiction of the modern ways of the polygamous lifestyle.

“I'm asking my wives to allow me to take a fifth wife, it's no longer a question to me. I'm just waiting for them to say yes or no. And I'm doing it the modern way. If it was before, I'd be telling them that I'm taking.

“The way it's supposed to be done, is for me to engage with the first wife and tell her I intend to take a fifth wife and she would communicate with the other wives but in the modern times, it does not work that way because all the wives have to be treated equally.”

He's carrying out a vision he saw for his life at a young age to have a big family which has now grown to what he refers to as a an “institution”. Though he had no example growing up, Musa says he feels confident he will succeed regardless of the hurdles that come along the way.

“When I started, I thought I was going to fail, but now I think I can stand on top of the mountain and say, 'yes, I've made it'. It's been over 20 years ... any vision at any point gets to be reaffirmed whether it's still following its intended original form or not. This is for the first time in my life where something we all identify as [as a family] we cannot fix it ...”