‘My wife took best dressed at the Durban July’ — Zakes Bantwini gushes over Nandi Madida

Musician and music producer Zakes Bantwini took to his Instagram to have a young humble brag about his wife's look at the Durban July on Saturday.

Taking to his Instagram timeline, the multiple Sama-nominated musician shared a snap of his wife.

“I’m trying so hard to be humble. My wife @nandi_madida took best dressed at the Durban July 2022,” he wrote.

The actress and musician was dressed by Ryan Keys of Keys Fashion. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she shared with her followers that she was crowned the Queen Bee for her stunning outfit at the marquee.

“Thank you @Hollywoodbetsf or choosing me as the Queen Bee for your marquee. The aim was to be comfortable, chic and dressed to the theme. Next project and event this month is in LA . Not very active on Twitter but thank you for the love.”