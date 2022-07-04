‘My wife took best dressed at the Durban July’ — Zakes Bantwini gushes over Nandi Madida
Musician and music producer Zakes Bantwini took to his Instagram to have a young humble brag about his wife's look at the Durban July on Saturday.
Taking to his Instagram timeline, the multiple Sama-nominated musician shared a snap of his wife.
“I’m trying so hard to be humble. My wife @nandi_madida took best dressed at the Durban July 2022,” he wrote.
The actress and musician was dressed by Ryan Keys of Keys Fashion. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she shared with her followers that she was crowned the Queen Bee for her stunning outfit at the marquee.
“Thank you @Hollywoodbetsf or choosing me as the Queen Bee for your marquee. The aim was to be comfortable, chic and dressed to the theme. Next project and event this month is in LA . Not very active on Twitter but thank you for the love.”
This year's event was themed “Show me the honey”.
The country’s most spectacular horse racing event was packed with people from all walks of life.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on race day, rapper and media personality Boity Thulo said she felt like she was the theme as she lived and dripped honey.
“I felt honey, the new queen is in town. I felt like that is a representation of lavishness of beauty, of glam and royalty and honey looks like gold so I felt like I was just representing the fact that I was wearing honey. Like it's on my skin and it kind of looks honeyish so I was inspired by the idea of honey being very royal gold and beautiful and glamorous. "
Hopefuls entered the Classic race day for Women, Classic race day for Men, Most Striking Couple and Exceptional race day Hat or Fascinator.
The highlight of the race day fashion programme was Makhosazane Ntshangase, who returned to win the Classic Racewear Women category, repeating her win in 2019.
Ntshangase wasn’t done as she also took home the third prize in the same category.
“It’s incredible for me to come back and win again after 2019,”
