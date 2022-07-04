×

TshisaLIVE

SA reacts to Kelly Khumalo saying no-one 'knew Senzo Meyiwa' before he dated her

Chrizelda Kekana TshisaLIVE Editor
04 July 2022 - 22:44
Kelly Khumalo at the season 3 premiere of 'Life with Kelly Khumalo' in The Mesh Club, Rosebank, on July 2 2022 in Johannesburg.
Image: Oupa Bopape

Singer Kelly Khumalo set tongues wagging on Monday when she opened up about Senzo Meyiwa, the ongoing trial against the five accused of his murder and how she believed the criminal justice system failed to protect her from death threats she received.

In an exclusive interview with eNCA, Kelly, who sat alongside her lawyer Magdelene Moonsamy, held nothing back. 

The singer spoke candidly about all things Senzo and how she's been dealing with everything.

''We have a problem in our country and this is not just about Kelly Khumalo, the musician. This is about an individual in the pits and darkest place of wherever it is, where they lose loved ones and justice is not served.

“I think the lowest point for me is being let down by the law. As a SA citizen I trust and believe in the law to protect not just me, but my family and our society. But with what has happened to me, I have had my life threatened and family threatened, not once, but multiple times. And I feel like the law is not coming into place to protect and make me feel like that it is within my right to have protection for myself and family,” Kelly said.

The singer also shared that she still missed Senzo and she thought about him “all the time” and she still thinks he would have been an amazing father to their daughter Thingo, who is now eight years old.

Meyiwa was shot dead at a Vosloorus property in October 2014.

Watch the full interview here.

However, it was a passing comment about how her affiliation allegedly made Senzo “famous” that landed her on the Twitter trends. Tweeps felt it was disrespectful to Senzo and his legacy.

While attempting to drive home the point that she had “nothing to gain” from Senzo's death, Kelly said: “Nobody knew who Senzo Meyiwa was until he was attached to the brand 'Kelly Khumalo'.”

See some of the reactions below:

