TshisaLIVE

‘She said yes’ — King Monada pops the question to second fiancée

04 July 2022 - 14:00 By Joy Mphande
Limpopo-born star King Monada has popped the question to his second girlfriend.
Image: Instagram/ King Monada

Congratulations are in order for Limpopo-born superstar King Monada after he asked his second beau for her hand in marriage. 

Taking to Instagram, the Malwedhe hitmaker shared the happy news, penning a sweet message to his partner of six years. 

“If I had a flower for every time [I] thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever. It has been six years, and ultimately she said yes, I promise to be a good partner to you my love,” he wrote. 

In February this year, King Monada proposed to his partner of 10 years, speaking of how he wants to prove his love for his partner.

“If you tell me you love me, I might not believe you but if you show me you do, then I will,” he captioned a video of him kneeling in front of his partner.

“Together for a decade. Wasn’t easy but worth it. Ready for more decades.”

The singer has been staying with both partners in a previous home and anew mansion. 

While fans have been confused about how many partners he has, his manager Albert Makwela confirmed he has two fiancées.

Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from King Monada were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.

