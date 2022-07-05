Here's what happened to Bonang's R&B 'hit song' with Bongani Fassie

Bonang Matheba says she is sad her unreleased Rnb song went missing.

The media personality shocked fans recently when she revealed she had recorded a Brenda Fassie song with musician and reality TV star Bongani Fassie.

“Unfortunately my hit song is no more! A sad day indeed. Askies guys ... I’m not a musician, so maybe this is good!” she wrote.

Bongani Fassie tried his luck with Bonang suggesting they record another one while accusing his former label Muthaland Records of having the song with them.

“Everything is at Muthaland B. But I’m keen to record another banger with you. When are you free?” he wrote.

Muthaland record label owner Lance Stehr explained to TshisaLIVE that Bongani had left with the only hard drive containing the song (which was never titled) when he left the label but had seemingly misplaced it.

“Bonang recorded an amazing song at Muthaland in 2005 which was produced by Bongani Fassie which was never released. When Bongani returned to Muthaland in 2014 to do the Brenda Fassie 10-year legacy project he took the computer that had all the backed-up files. If Bongani has lost these files it’s very sad because Bonang’s song was on fire. Pity it was never released,” he said.