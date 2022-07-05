Life's too short! — Boity's grateful for life and ready to release new music
“You were forced to stop taking life for granted, because you were reminded that life is short and when your time comes, it comes and there's nothing you can do about it.”
05 July 2022 - 12:00
Rapper and media personality Boity Thulo is grateful to have made it out of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown alive and that has made her realise how precious life is...
