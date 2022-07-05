LISTEN | 'I'm alive, I am strong' — Berita opens up about marriage woes with Nota

In the live broadcast, Berita said she tried to refrain from making the matter public as members of her family discouraged her from speaking out. However, the comments he made about YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase in a recent podcast were the last straw.

“The final straw was in our home ... [it] happened a long time ago, but the final straw publicly happened when I saw this video.”

Berita assured her fans that she is was alive and well, hoping that Nota would receive help.

“I'm alive, I am strong. This is not the end of me and I'm going to go on to do greater and greater things and I am just praying and hoping that that man received the help.

“I want to clarify that man has never put their hand on my body or anything like that.”

Listen to the recorded Twitter Space here.

Responding to the statements Berita made on the Twitter Space, Nota said he was praying about the matter as he hadn't been in communication with her.

“For the record I love my wife ... We’ll pray through this. All couples have challenges, but communication key. I have not been able to communicate with her. Until I do I will continue to pray for her peace & wellbeing. As for my mental health, I will never let anyone trivialise it!”

Nota told TshisaLIVE that he did not want to comment further on the matter as they were dealing with it privately as a family.