Nota Baloyi says Mihlali Ndamase remarks were 'taken out of context'
“What I was speaking about was in the context of objectification women in SA and how it can have deadly consequences. The last thing I would want to read in the headline is that someone has taken Mihlali's life because she said she has a 30,000 a month girlfriend allowance.”
Music exec Nota Baloyi has cleared the air about remarks on a podcast that have landed him in hot water on Twitter.
The 32-year-old hurled insults at YouTuber and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase, who has been at the receiving end of Nota's criticism since the star was accused by a popular blogger on Twitter of dating a married man.
“I have nothing to say against Mihlali. I have no personal issues against Mihlali, my statement were taken out of context. What I was speaking about was in the context of objectification women in SA and how it can have deadly consequences. The last thing I would want to read in the headline is that someone has taken Mihlali's life because she said she has a 30,000 a month girlfriend allowance.”
Nota does not think his comments about referring to Mihali as a dog were irresponsible.
“There is no other way to put it, the people that have got an issue with what I said are people who want to exploit women, who want to traffic women and who want to ensure that women continue to be to be abused. It is very widely known that I have been very critical of abuse, I have spoken out against abuse to my own personal detriment many times, I have been sued for calling out abuse, I have faced the lawsuits, I have been.”
Watch full video here:
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nkululeko-n-Cultr-111268171471844 Nota Baloyi joins us once again to talk about: 00:00:00 Attractive Nota 00:07:30 Black Women 00:30:00 Kwesta, Song Making 00:34:30 SAMA, Cassper Nyovest 01:00:00 Politics, Senzo Meyiwa 01:21:00 Proverb, Reason #CassperNyovest #mihlalindamase #nota
Meanwhile, songstress Berita, the music exec's estranged wife, who revealed in a Twitter thread that she left her matrimonial home in January, apologised to Mihlali.
Berita suggested Nota's mental health issues had taken a toll on their union.
“Mntase uxolo. I apologise to you. I do not condone the things said by Nota to you. No woman should ever have to be objectified and ripped apart publicly or privately!
“I am no longer married to Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi. I left our marital home on January 13 2022. As it stands we are currently separated.”
Responding to Berita on Twitter, Mihlali said: “Thank you for the apology, I appreciate it. You honestly didn't have to, his words and actions aren't a reflection of you.”
Thank you for the apology, I appreciate it. You honestly didn't have to, his words and actions aren't a reflection of you 💌 https://t.co/agprzjUz4Z— @malakytsa 🤍 (@mihlalii_n) July 4, 2022
TshisaLIVE reached out to Mihlali but she had not responded by the time this article was published. This article will be updated should she respond.