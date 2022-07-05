Nota Baloyi says Mihlali Ndamase remarks were 'taken out of context'

Music exec Nota Baloyi has cleared the air about remarks on a podcast that have landed him in hot water on Twitter.

The 32-year-old hurled insults at YouTuber and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase, who has been at the receiving end of Nota's criticism since the star was accused by a popular blogger on Twitter of dating a married man.

“I have nothing to say against Mihlali. I have no personal issues against Mihlali, my statement were taken out of context. What I was speaking about was in the context of objectification women in SA and how it can have deadly consequences. The last thing I would want to read in the headline is that someone has taken Mihlali's life because she said she has a 30,000 a month girlfriend allowance.”

Nota does not think his comments about referring to Mihali as a dog were irresponsible.

“There is no other way to put it, the people that have got an issue with what I said are people who want to exploit women, who want to traffic women and who want to ensure that women continue to be to be abused. It is very widely known that I have been very critical of abuse, I have spoken out against abuse to my own personal detriment many times, I have been sued for calling out abuse, I have faced the lawsuits, I have been.”

Watch full video here: