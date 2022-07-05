POLL | Do you believe Kelly made Senzo famous?

Singer Kelly Khumalo got tongues wagging with her claim that no-one knew former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa before the pair dated.

The star made the claim during an interview with eNCA this week.

Speaking about their relationship, Kelly said she had nothing to gain from Senzo's death.

“Nobody knew who Senzo Meyiwa was until he was attached to the brand 'Kelly Khumalo',” she claimed.