RATE IT | Is it fire or nah? Cassper Nyovest’s back with a hip-hop track!

Cassper Nyovest has given his followers a taste of what they have been missing since he took a break from releasing rap songs for a few years.

Taking to Instagram, the businessman said he was back in the thick of things after he shared a young teaser.

He dropped some bars on a new track titled OOH AAH with the late Riky Rick and Ambitiouz Entertainment artist Fakaloice.

The last time the rapper released an album was when he dropped Any Minute Now (A.M.N) in 2020.

On Twitter Cassper enthusiastically shared how while people didn’t listen to albums any more, he was chuffed that Mzansi was enjoying the songs on AMN, which was at number one on the charts for four weeks.

Amademoni was certified gold, while Good For That has reached platinum status.