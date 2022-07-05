RATE IT | Is it fire or nah? Cassper Nyovest’s back with a hip-hop track!
Rapper says he is back in the game after he dropped a young teaser.
Cassper Nyovest has given his followers a taste of what they have been missing since he took a break from releasing rap songs for a few years.
Taking to Instagram, the businessman said he was back in the thick of things after he shared a young teaser.
He dropped some bars on a new track titled OOH AAH with the late Riky Rick and Ambitiouz Entertainment artist Fakaloice.
The last time the rapper released an album was when he dropped Any Minute Now (A.M.N) in 2020.
On Twitter Cassper enthusiastically shared how while people didn’t listen to albums any more, he was chuffed that Mzansi was enjoying the songs on AMN, which was at number one on the charts for four weeks.
Amademoni was certified gold, while Good For That has reached platinum status.
“People don’t really listen to albums any more, so the fact that a rap album with nothing but rap music on it has been number 1 for 4 weeks straight in the amapiano climate is lit. You can’t downplay that. I dropped a f***ing amazing album and the people are loving it. Go fellah FAO,” he tweeted.
The rapper recently won the Artist of the Decade award at the SA Hip Hop Awards (Sahha).
The elated rapper took to Twitter to react to the news.
“I just won Artist of the Decade. Choose your goat wisely,” he wrote.
Despite the naysayers in the comments, Cassper said the award was well deserved.
“Y’all know I deserved that award. I did my thing,” he wrote.
“I’m going to celebrate for the next 10 years.”
