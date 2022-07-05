WATCH | ‘You’re a coward’ — Slik Talk drags Nota
Slik Talk says he's cutting ties with Nota after Berita's Twitter rant.
Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has lambasted Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi for his marriage woes.
This after Nota’s wife, singer Berita, revealed she had left her marital home in January this year, dishing the deets on her marriage woes.
“I am no longer married to Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi. I left our marital home on January 13 2022. As it stands we are separated,” she wrote.
“The day I decided to leave my marriage is the day I had to choose between being married and being alive.”
Slik Talk weighed in on the matter in a recent YouTube post, saying he was cutting contact with Kwesta’s former manager.
“For me, I don’t give a damn if you speak your mind, you’re an honest person and you speak your truth. But when your own wife said she was fearing for her life and she decided to divorce you for her own safety, I cannot respect that at all. In my opinion, you’re a coward.” he said.
Watch the video below:
We discuss South African Hip Hop #areece #podcastandchill #kwesta
After shooting up Mzansi’s trends list for two days facing backlash from the debacle, Nota in a series of Twitter posts said he was benefiting from the criticism online.
“Attacking me just made me more popular and more prominent,” he wrote.
In another post, Nota said his marriage troubles at the beginning of the year would have prevented him from being a good parent if he and his wife had had children.
“You might think my life is dramatic right now, but at least give me credit for not bringing kids into this world to have to deal with what I’ve been dealing with this year ... I wouldn’t have been able to be a good father & be the great husband I’ve always been. Leading exemplarily!” he wrote.
If a woman makes you choose between her & the people always choose your people… Always choose your people. If you can be controlled you can’t be a revolutionary you’re a puppet!— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) July 5, 2022
You might think my life is dramatic right now but at least give me credit for not bringing kids into this world to have to deal with what I’ve been dealing with this year… I wouldn’t have been able to be a good father & be the great husband I’ve always been. Leading exemplarily!— GOOD Authority (@lavidaNOTA) July 5, 2022