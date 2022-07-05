WATCH | ‘You’re a coward’ — Slik Talk drags Nota

Controversial YouTuber Slik Talk has lambasted Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi for his marriage woes.

This after Nota’s wife, singer Berita, revealed she had left her marital home in January this year, dishing the deets on her marriage woes.

“I am no longer married to Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi. I left our marital home on January 13 2022. As it stands we are separated,” she wrote.

“The day I decided to leave my marriage is the day I had to choose between being married and being alive.”