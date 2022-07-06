×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'Anina Peace yaz — Vusi Nova reacts to being Photoshopped into pic of Marvel cast

06 July 2022 - 06:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Musician Snova turned heads and got tongues wagging for his ensemble at the July
Musician Snova turned heads and got tongues wagging for his ensemble at the July
Image: Instagram/ Vusi Nova

While some celebs are still settling in after one of the busiest weekends in showbiz, others are still dealing with a little shade from their fans for their outfit choices at the Hollywood bets Durban July.

Taking to his Instagram timeline recently, musician Vusi Nova shared a picture where he was Photoshopped into a Marvel movie scene.

His fans have been through it all since he changed his name from Vusi Nova to Snova — a name change he said won't change anything but tweeps beg to differ.

As part of Vusi's rebranding to join the cool children on the amapiano bandwagon the Snova thing has been hanging around his fans shoulders. 

The singer told TshisaLIVE he was grateful to see people were finally warming up to his new music.

“It's great that people have eventually got the message that Vusi Nova is not going anywhere,” he said.

“I am also really excited that people have supported Shuku Shuku and the feedback from the fans has also been positive.”

Vusi first released music as Vusi Nongxa, then changed his name to Vusi Nova before changing it to S'Nova the Black Panther.

Actress Nandi Mandida was dressed by Ryan Keys of Keys Fashion for the Durban July.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she shared with her followers that she was crowned the Queen Bee for her stunning outfit at the marquee.

“Thank you @Hollywoodbetsf or choosing me as the Queen Bee for your marquee. The aim was to be comfortable, chic and dressed to the theme. Next project and event this month is in LA . Not very active on Twitter but thank you for the love.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

'Everyone pushing this agenda should be ashamed of themselves' — Vusi Nova

"I’m sick and tired of people making umama uTengza a desperate drunk who will settle for a case of beer for a chorus she wrote," said Vusi Nova
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Vusi Nova slams claims he paid ‘R3k & beer’ to writer of his 'Ndincede' single

"Myself, Tanky and her family are on the same page. We are both writers of the song and we share royalties 50/50."
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

‘I didn't like him’ — Vusi Nova shares his true feelings about Mohale Motaung

"I was hurt in the beginning of their relationship because my father had kind of shut me out, he wasn't really explaining anything to me," said ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

‘Vusi Nova is not going anywhere’ — Snova’s amapiano track climbs up the charts

"It's great people have eventually got the message that Vusi Nova is not going anywhere."
TshisaLIVE
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA reacts to Kelly Khumalo saying no-one 'knew Senzo Meyiwa' before he dated her TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I had to choose between being married and being alive’ — Berita on her split ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'He was a cash cow' — Kelly Khumalo claims Senzo Meyiwa's family did not love ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘My wife took best dressed at the Durban July’ — Zakes Bantwini gushes over ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Musa Mseleku opens about his wives’ resistance to him taking wife No. 5 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths