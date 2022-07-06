'Anina Peace yaz — Vusi Nova reacts to being Photoshopped into pic of Marvel cast
While some celebs are still settling in after one of the busiest weekends in showbiz, others are still dealing with a little shade from their fans for their outfit choices at the Hollywood bets Durban July.
Taking to his Instagram timeline recently, musician Vusi Nova shared a picture where he was Photoshopped into a Marvel movie scene.
His fans have been through it all since he changed his name from Vusi Nova to Snova — a name change he said won't change anything but tweeps beg to differ.
As part of Vusi's rebranding to join the cool children on the amapiano bandwagon the Snova thing has been hanging around his fans shoulders.
The singer told TshisaLIVE he was grateful to see people were finally warming up to his new music.
“It's great that people have eventually got the message that Vusi Nova is not going anywhere,” he said.
“I am also really excited that people have supported Shuku Shuku and the feedback from the fans has also been positive.”
Vusi first released music as Vusi Nongxa, then changed his name to Vusi Nova before changing it to S'Nova the Black Panther.
Actress Nandi Mandida was dressed by Ryan Keys of Keys Fashion for the Durban July.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she shared with her followers that she was crowned the Queen Bee for her stunning outfit at the marquee.
“Thank you @Hollywoodbetsf or choosing me as the Queen Bee for your marquee. The aim was to be comfortable, chic and dressed to the theme. Next project and event this month is in LA . Not very active on Twitter but thank you for the love.”
