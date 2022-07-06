×

TshisaLIVE

Caster Semenya and wife reflect on ‘4 unsuccessful insemination processes’ before their baby girl

06 July 2022 - 08:00 By Joy Mphande
Caster and Violet are proud parents.
Image: instagram/castersemenya800m

SA Olympic champion Caster Semenya and her wife Violet have gone down memory lane to share their journey of their miracle baby.

The proud parents took to their social media timelines on Tuesday to pen heartfelt messages to their first child, Ora Semenya, in celebration of her third birthday.

In their posts, Violet revealed they had undergone four unsuccessful insemination processes before conceiving their daughter.

An insemination process, also known as artificial insemination, is the deliberate introduction of sperm into a female's cervix or uterine cavity for the purpose of achieving a pregnancy. 

“God answers in three ways. He said yes and gives you what you want. He says no and gives you something better. He says wait and gives you the best. He gave us the best, which is you my lovely, clever princess. We had four unsuccessful insemination processes before we conceived you. Happy third birthday to you, my cute little princess.

“You brought so much happiness to everyone around you and we love you so much, Oratile the Miracle,” she wrote.

Caster shared a sweet message on her Instagram, speaking of how their daughter had changed their lives.

“Third year in this universe and you make our lives marvellous every second. Thank you Ora Semenya, may your day be the best ever,” she wrote.

The couple’s timelines have been flooded with well wishes from fans and friends after Caster recently shared an image of baby feet and wedding bands, suggesting they welcomed their second bundle of joy.

