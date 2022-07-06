‘I’m going to deal with you’ — Lerato Kganyago vs viral blogger war rages on
Metro FM DJ Lerato Kganyago is not letting things slide with a popular Twitter blogger who called her “Bonang Lite”, and promised she is coming for him with all her might.
Their drama doesn’t seem like it is a new thing, but they are going at each other on their Twitter timeline and it is lit.
Taking to Twitter, the businesswoman continued her rant and said she planned on “dealing” with viral blogger Musa Khawula.
“I’m going to deal with you bit by bit. Those e-wallets you keep getting won’t save you. They’ve sent you again because they can’t stand me flourishing. @MusaKhawula I’ve only started, young man,” she tweeted.
In a separate tweet a follower quoted the blogger’s tweet in which he revealed to his followers a text message and clip where he was receiving threats.
I’m going to deal with you bit by bit! Those ewallets you keep getting won’t save you. They’ve sent you again because they can’t stand me flourishing. @MusaKhawula I’ve only started young man!— leratokganyago (@Leratokganyago) July 5, 2022
"@MusaKhawula If someone says you will tweet in heaven that is practically a threat. @Leratokganyago is a hard worker and has built her name through the critics. Why try fight in the mud now? Some things are not worth it. There will always be a Musa,” said a tweep who directed her message to the radio personality.
Replying to the tweet, Lerato said she was not going to let things slide for the second time.
“Imagine me making such an irresponsible stupid threat. Because I let him slide the first time he thinks he can have a jol on my head. You guys need to stop defending this mess. We know you love gossip but let it not be disrespectful and vile.”
When one tweep mentioned the feud between Lerato and the blogger was not new, Lerato gave a young explanation about why the pair were seemingly feuding.
“They couldn’t stomach any newbies in the industry. So they targeted every girl in the industry who did well. I was the main one. His obsession with me has been revived. He has wings again. He can flap those wings in jail.”
Meanwhile, it is business as usual for the viral blogger who hasn't stopped dishing alleged scoops on SA celebrities.
