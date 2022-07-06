Kerishnie Naiker speaks up after her post leaves fans concerned
Beauty queen Kerishnie Naiker has set the record straight on her wellbeing.
This follows after her post about valuing yourself instead of being with a self-absorbed person caused growing concern among her fans on social media.
In the post that left her fans concerned about her mental health, Kerishnie talked about rather being alone than where you are not valued.
“Rather be alone than feel alone with someone who does not even see you. Some can be fully absorbed to the point of being absent even though they’re physically present. There are also those who have no clue how to actively listen and be engaged — they think listening means repeating what you’ve just said. Know your worth. Value yourself and be where you are seen, valued and appreciated.”
Miss SA 1997 took to her Instagram timeline to assure her fans that she was in a good space.
“I thank you for your compliments, comments, care and concern with respect to my post yesterday. The post was not meant to evoke concern and had nothing to do with me or my current emotions.
“While I’m not one to make my personal life public, please know I’m thankfully well, happy and loving life. I do not feel alone and even if I did, I look forward to my solitude sometimes. Being alone from time to time is healthy for all of us.” she wrote.
Kerishnie said the post was aimed at sharing wisdom she's gained over the years with the many people who send her direct messages to her.
“My sharing #kerishnienaikerquotes has much to do with the many DMs I receive as well as my many sage friends in their 60s, 70s and beyond constantly encouraging me to share my 'heightened consciousness' and 'wisdom beyond your years' with the world.”
