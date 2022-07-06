×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Kerishnie Naiker speaks up after her post leaves fans concerned

06 July 2022 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Kerishnie Naiker pours cold water on concerns about her wellbeing.
Kerishnie Naiker pours cold water on concerns about her wellbeing.
Image: Instagram/ Kerishnie Naiker

Beauty queen Kerishnie Naiker has set the record straight on her wellbeing. 

This follows after her post about valuing yourself instead of being with a self-absorbed person caused growing concern among her fans on social media.

In the post that left her fans concerned about her mental health, Kerishnie talked about rather being alone than where you are not valued.

“Rather be alone than feel alone with someone who does not even see you. Some can be fully absorbed to the point of being absent even though they’re physically present. There are also those who have no clue how to actively listen and be engaged — they think  listening means repeating what you’ve just said. Know your worth. Value yourself and be where you are seen, valued and appreciated.”

Miss SA 1997 took to her Instagram timeline to assure her fans that she was in a good space.

“I thank you for your compliments, comments, care and concern with respect to my post yesterday. The post was not meant to evoke concern and had nothing to do with me or my current emotions.

“While I’m not one to make my personal life public, please know I’m thankfully well, happy and loving life. I do not feel alone and even if I did, I look forward to my solitude sometimes. Being alone from time to time is healthy for all of us.” she wrote.

Kerishnie said the post was aimed at sharing wisdom she's gained over the years with the many people who send her direct messages to her.

“My sharing #kerishnienaikerquotes has much to do with the many DMs I receive as well as my many sage friends in their 60s, 70s and beyond constantly encouraging me to share my 'heightened consciousness' and 'wisdom beyond your years' with the world.”

‘I’m not dying, I’m OK’ — Samthing Soweto addresses weight loss concerns

"I'm not dying, I'm OK. I'm not sick, I've just changed my lifestyle," the star told fans.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Zola 7 is ‘fine’ after Nota’s comments spark concern about star’s wellbeing

"The truth is Bonginkosi is fine. He's got epilepsy. He is taking chronic medication for it."
TshisaLIVE
4 months ago

‘I had to choose between being married and being alive’ — Berita on her split from Nota

Singer Berita’s Twitter account has revealed she has separated from Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi after a year of marriage.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'My moment is being stripped away' -Uncle Waffles slams reports that her team is exploiting her

Uncle Waffles wants tweeps to stop worrying about her safety in the entertainment industry.
TshisaLIVE
8 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA reacts to Kelly Khumalo saying no-one 'knew Senzo Meyiwa' before he dated her TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘I had to choose between being married and being alive’ — Berita on her split ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'He was a cash cow' — Kelly Khumalo claims Senzo Meyiwa's family did not love ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘My wife took best dressed at the Durban July’ — Zakes Bantwini gushes over ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Musa Mseleku opens about his wives’ resistance to him taking wife No. 5 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths