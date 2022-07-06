Kerishnie Naiker speaks up after her post leaves fans concerned

Beauty queen Kerishnie Naiker has set the record straight on her wellbeing.

This follows after her post about valuing yourself instead of being with a self-absorbed person caused growing concern among her fans on social media.

In the post that left her fans concerned about her mental health, Kerishnie talked about rather being alone than where you are not valued.

“Rather be alone than feel alone with someone who does not even see you. Some can be fully absorbed to the point of being absent even though they’re physically present. There are also those who have no clue how to actively listen and be engaged — they think listening means repeating what you’ve just said. Know your worth. Value yourself and be where you are seen, valued and appreciated.”