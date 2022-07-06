MaMkhize breaks her silence on Sithelo's claims that Andile Mpisane 'abused' her

Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn “Mam'Khize” Mkhize has denied all allegations levelled against her and her family by popular DJ Sithelo Shozi.

Sithelo is the former girlfriend to Royal AM chairperson Andile Mpisane and the pair share two children together. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram to open up about the alleged abuse she endured at the hands of Andile.

The abuse allegations landed Sithelo, MaMkhize and Andile on the SA Twitter trends, with tweeps waiting for Andile and his mother to share their version of events.

Taking to her Instagram timeline to set the record straight, MaMkhize said she and her family had never witnessed the alleged abuse that Sithelo accused them of in a series of Instagram stories on Tuesday night.

“I would like to categorically state that neither myself nor my family have been witness to any alleged abuse against Sithole and further [would] like to highlight that these allegations are false and defamatory,” the statement read.

On Tuesday evening, Sithelo took to her Instagram stories to interact with her followers in a Q&A session.

One follower asked her what were some of the lessons she took away from her relationship with Andile Mpisane. The pair was dating for years until they unexpectedly split and Andile got hitched to Tamia Mpisane soon after.

The DJ did not hold back when she finally alleged that she was abused by Andile in one of her now-deleted Instagram stories. She explained why she went public with the shocking claims, saying she would no longer be silenced by the wealthy family.

Attached to her claims were images of her swollen face for her fans to see, as well as an audio clip believed to be a telephonic discussion between the now exes, wherein a man she identified as Andile could be heard belittling her and hurling insults at her.

The business mogul said in her statement shared on her Instagram timeline that she would be taking legal action.

“Given the nature, severity and extent of these allegations the matter has been referred to our attorneys and from now henceforth they will be handling everything in relation to this matter. It's of the utmost importance that we let the law takes its course in this regard.”

Read the statement below: