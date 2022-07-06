‘Spiritually untouchable’ Kelly Khumalo says no-one can harm her
‘Spiritually, you can’t touch me. It is that clear. If you are pointing a weapon at me, it will come back to you. Whether you like it or not,’ Kelly said.
Kelly Khumalo has made it clear that any spiritual attacks against her will not succeed.
In the long-awaited first episode of the Showmax Original reality series, Life With Kelly Khumalo season 3 on Tuesday, the singer addressed many controversial topics relating to her that have made headlines.
In a conversation with her best friend, Wanda Baloyi, at the restaurant Alto234 in Sandton, Kelly mentions her shock in Netflix's Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star documentary when Senzo’s mother allegedly revealed she went to a witch doctor to get the singer out of their lives.
Kelly then suggests that anyone who tries to use any dark magic against her would only see the results backfire on them because she is "untouchable".
“I’m child of the gods hey, if you try to do away with me, it comes back to you ...”
Her statements have left some of her fans confused, trying to make out what she was alluding to.
Over the years, Kelly has spoken openly about having a spiritual gift.
In a video, posted on her Instagram account two weeks ago, Kelly spoke of the things she was feeling at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, summoning people to pray.
“If you know me very well, you would know that I am a very spiritual person and I have a gift, in terms of spirituality. I see things and I feel things and with so much that we are going through as a nation, I felt all sorts of things.
“One voice that was loud to me, was to ask people, plead with people, to pray and tell God exactly what we want from this situation, because he is the only person who can put an end to this,” she said.
