‘Spiritually untouchable’ Kelly Khumalo says no-one can harm her

Kelly Khumalo has made it clear that any spiritual attacks against her will not succeed.

In the long-awaited first episode of the Showmax Original reality series, Life With Kelly Khumalo season 3 on Tuesday, the singer addressed many controversial topics relating to her that have made headlines.

In a conversation with her best friend, Wanda Baloyi, at the restaurant Alto234 in Sandton, Kelly mentions her shock in Netflix's Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star documentary when Senzo’s mother allegedly revealed she went to a witch doctor to get the singer out of their lives.

Kelly then suggests that anyone who tries to use any dark magic against her would only see the results backfire on them because she is "untouchable".

“I’m child of the gods hey, if you try to do away with me, it comes back to you ...”

“Spiritually, you can’t touch me. It is that clear. If you are pointing a weapon on me, it will come back to you. Whether you like it or not,” she said.

Her statements have left some of her fans confused, trying to make out what she was alluding to.