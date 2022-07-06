TRENDS | Why SK Khoza is trending? It has to do with a leaked oral sex video

Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has shot up Mzansi's trends list again after an explicit video of him went viral on Wednesday.

In the video, the Kings of Joburg actor is seen having oral sex with an unidentified woman and faces the camera occasionally.

TshisaLIVE reached out to SK Khoza for comment. He responded saying he was unbothered by the video circulating on social media.

“It’s from my only fans page so I’m chilled, I don’t want to talk about it,” he said.

The video has had tongues wagging on social media with many tweeps weighing in on him constantly going viral on social media.

See some of the reactions from the video below: