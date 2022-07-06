TRENDS | Why SK Khoza is trending? It has to do with a leaked oral sex video
Sthembiso “SK” Khoza has shot up Mzansi's trends list again after an explicit video of him went viral on Wednesday.
In the video, the Kings of Joburg actor is seen having oral sex with an unidentified woman and faces the camera occasionally.
TshisaLIVE reached out to SK Khoza for comment. He responded saying he was unbothered by the video circulating on social media.
“It’s from my only fans page so I’m chilled, I don’t want to talk about it,” he said.
The video has had tongues wagging on social media with many tweeps weighing in on him constantly going viral on social media.
See some of the reactions from the video below:
I've never seen anyone work as hard as SK KHOZA try to destroy their acting career... Quite impressive I must say 👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿— ✨Tsholofelo ya Afrika ✨ (@TheoTheGreat_) July 6, 2022
SK Khoza must just create an Onlyfans account, that's his passion.— Hermaine M (@HermaineM) July 6, 2022
You gat to love Sk khoza's consistency nigga never disappoint— MorganFreakman (@MorganFreak_man) July 6, 2022
Scandal after scandal.. pic.twitter.com/fVz56TTiAz
South Africans: We haven’t heard from SK Khoza in a minute, maybe he changed his ways— Hlovo (@hlovo_) July 6, 2022
SK Khoza: pic.twitter.com/WM63Gxu2Zy
This is not SK Khoza's first rodeo with being embroiled in a sex scandal.
In 2020, raunchy clips of himself with naked girls went viral on social media which led to him issuing a public apology to his family, Mzansi Magic and Ferguson Films for embarrassing them — at the time he was an actor on The Queen.
“My actions were unacceptable, I beg for forgiveness. I take full responsibility, especially at a time we are faced with a serious pandemic. I should have made better decisions. I need to do better. To everyone I have disappointed and hurt, I am truly sorry,” he wrote.
“I have put Ferguson Films, my family and Mzansi Magic in a position I totally regret and wish I could take back. My actions were unacceptable and I can only beg for forgiveness.”
