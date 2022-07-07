All you need to know about the return of DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival

After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic that affected the events industry, the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is back with a bang.

TshisaLIVE joined Lebo Mashile and other stars at the Dstv headquarters for the line-up announcement for the food-and-music experience.

“We are delighted to bring back the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival now that we are through this crippling pandemic.

The festival will be bigger and better than ever before, with amazing culinary and musical talent touching down in Mzansi over the Heritage Day weekend for the greatest festival in Africa.” the festival’s media director Nokuthula Monaheng said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.

Here are answers to six questions about the festival:

WHO IS HEADLINING THE SHOW?

Day 1: Grammy award-winning Nigerian star Burna Boy will make his long-awaited return to performing in SA after vowing not to set foot in Mzansi.

The singer will be headlining the main stage on day one of the event alongside local Kwaito legends — Mdu, Kabelo, Thebe, Arthur, Trompies and Dino Bravo, as well as Stereo MCs.

Graeme “G-force” Hector, Major League DJz, Lerato Kganyago, Lamiez, Zinhle and Soul Sista Zane will be on the decks.

DAY 2: 12-time Grammy winner Babyface and American hip hop trio Digable Planets will be the international stars gracing the stage for the second day of the event.

Mzansi legendary DJs Oskido, Vinny, Christos, Ganyani and Fresh will be on the decks.

The late great Makeba will be honoured by singers Simphiwe Dana, Msaki and Miriam’s granddaughter, Zenzi Makeba Lee, in a special tribute.

Spoken-word poet Lebo Mashile is composing a stirring performance piece especially for the festival.

WHEN AND WHERE WILL IT TAKE PLACE?

The show is expected to take place at Gauteng’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on September 24 and 25.

This year the festival will not include a Kid’s’ Zone but families are more than welcome to come and enjoy the DStv Delicious experience,

HOW MUCH WILL IT COST TO GET A PACKAGE THAT SHOW?

Get your coins ready! There are Early-bird tickets at the special discounted price for July only from R690 for a general access day pass and R1 950 for a delicious lounge day pass. DStv subscribers will get a 25% discount on the full price for tickets purchased in July.

