Anele Mdoda defends SK Khoza on his 'reputation dip'
Anele Mdoda has come to SK Khoza's defence after the Kings of Joburg actor received backlash on social media after an explicit video of him went viral on Wednesday.
A video of Sthembiso “SK” Khoza having oral sex with an unidentified woman had tongues wagging on social media with many tweeps lambasting him for constantly going viral, claiming he is damaging his career.
TshisaLIVE reached out to SK Khoza for comment. He responded saying he was unbothered by the video circulating on social media.
“It’s from my only fans page so I’m chilled, I don’t want to talk about it,” he said.
While he shot up the trends list of Mzansi, SK Khoza took to his Instagram timeline probing people to subscribe to his Only Fans account.
“Just subscribe once,” he wrote.
947 breakfast show host Anele took to her Twitter timeline on Thursday saying while SK's viral moments could affect some aspects of his career, he still continues to succeed in other areas of his life.
“SK’s reputation may take a dip in one field but best believe he is thriving in another sector of the country (country). So fellas perhaps you take his name out your mouth and replace it with something else ... for once.” she wrote.
