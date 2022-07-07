×

TshisaLIVE

Charitable or convenient? Nota donates R10k to young woman in need

07 July 2022 - 10:00 By Joy Mphande
Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi makes hefty donation towards a young dancers dreams.
Image: via Instagram

Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi has showed tweeps his charitable side by making a R10k donation to a young girl.

This after he received backlash on Twitter recently for his comments about YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase and his wife, singer Berita revealed her marriage woes with Nota since leaving her marital home in January this year. 

Nota, popularly known as Kwesta's former manager took to his Twitter timeline encouraging people to contribute towards raising funds for a young dancer's living expenses in California.

The young woman, Mankwa Letakgomo, got a scholarship at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy.

Nota announced he made a payment of R10,000 for his pledge he made on June 16 at a Youth empowerment event in Soshanguve, Pretoria and urged others to help where they can.

“In May this year I met a bright and talented young lady who invited me to speak with the youth at her church for Youth Day ... I asked her to tell me what her plans were for the rest of the year and how I could assist her further. She asked if I could assist her with raising funds...” he wrote. 

“I have pledged to help her and  already donated R10,000 so far and I’ll double that by the end of this month.”

TshisaLIVE spoke to Nota about the convenience in the timing of his donation but he said it was just a coincidence that he could only make the payment this month.

