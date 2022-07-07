Cold weather for who? Malema is living it up in sunny Spain

Julius Malema has 99 problems but experiencing load-shedding or SA's cold weather isn't one of them right now.

The EFF leader is living his best life and partying it up in Ibiza, Spain, with Amapiano DJs, Major League.

Videos and pictures of Malema in sunny Spain and popping bottles went viral on social media this week.

In one video clip, Malema and a group of men can be seen taking shots of alcohol with a number of bottles on the table.

The red beret leader doesn’t appear to be stressed about a thing as he smiles for the camera, holding up his glass. He also shared a picture with his wife dressed in white.