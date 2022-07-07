Cold weather for who? Malema is living it up in sunny Spain
Julius Malema has 99 problems but experiencing load-shedding or SA's cold weather isn't one of them right now.
The EFF leader is living his best life and partying it up in Ibiza, Spain, with Amapiano DJs, Major League.
Videos and pictures of Malema in sunny Spain and popping bottles went viral on social media this week.
In one video clip, Malema and a group of men can be seen taking shots of alcohol with a number of bottles on the table.
The red beret leader doesn’t appear to be stressed about a thing as he smiles for the camera, holding up his glass. He also shared a picture with his wife dressed in white.
Malema hasn’t always advocated for alcohol and, on numerous occasions, called for the banning of booze sales during the height of Covid-19 lockdown.
“We call for the reinstatement of the ban on alcohol in protection of human life over the desire for profits,” he said at the time.
Addressing a packed Youth Day rally outside Uitsig High School in Tshwane last year, Malema said: “Drugs and alcohol are not good. You cannot say 'we are unemployed; therefore, we are drowning in alcohol'. Whoever said to you that you will find a solution in alcohol, that person misled you. There is no solution to unemployment in alcohol. There is no solution to poverty in drugs. You are worsening the situation.”
The videos and pictures of Malema living his best life drew reaction from social media users.
Some questioned why he was on holiday in Europe instead of being at work like other politicians, while others gave him the thumbs up for enjoying life.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions.
