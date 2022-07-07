×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

'I can't do it any more' — Tbo Touch spends R4,600 a week on petrol

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
07 July 2022 - 09:00
Tbo Touch has shared his petrol struggles.
Tbo Touch has shared his petrol struggles.
Image: Masi Losi

Like many of us, radio personality Tbo Touch is feeling the pinch of the latest fuel price hikes, revealing that he spends over R18k on petrol a month.

The price of 93-octane petrol increased by R2.37/l, 95-octane by R2.57/llow sulphur 50 ppm diesel by R2.30/l and 500 ppm by R2.31/l. Illuminating paraffin increased by R2.21/l on Wednesday.

The new retail price for a litre of 93-petrol is R26.31 and 95 costs R26.74 inland, while the inland wholesale price of 500 ppm diesel is R25.40 and 50 ppm diesel costs R25.53. The prices are nearly R10/l more than a year ago.

Many took to social media to share how the petrol price increase was wrecking their lives and wallets. Touch joined in, sharing his petrol budget and said he was looking for a more fuel-efficient car.

“I spend R4,600 a week on petrol and that's just one car. I can't do it any more. I'm looking for a KIA Picanto or mazdanyana.”

Many of his followers were shocked at the amount and said it was equivalent to their salary. Others joked that he should look at buying a bicycle.

The increase led to protests by taxi drivers and residents on major routes in and out of several areas in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

Truck drivers were allegedly forced out of their vehicles, which were then used to block roads.

The road blocks led to many businesses not opening on Wednesday as people were not able to get to work.

Topstar taxi association chairperson Johan Mavundla said they want a reduction in fuel prices.

“This is hard for us. Last week we were talking about fare price increments, which we haven’t done yet, and now the petrol price goes up by more than R2 a litre.

“As the management we are able to talk to our people to calm down, but this time they didn’t want to hear a word from us. Instead they recruited other associations and took to the streets.

“We have no choice but to rally behind them because we know this [price hikes] will collapse our business. Taxis drive for the entire day. We are the biggest petrol buyers as we ferry passengers, so this is hitting us hard,” he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘I want to give him his flowers’ — Rasta celebrates Tbo Touch with a portrait

Tbo Touch accepted Rasta's gesture.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Here’s how much more petrol and food costs a year later

How are you surviving the rise in food and petrol prices?
News
2 days ago

‘But ugezile uChris’ — SA celebs react to Will Smith’s ‘warm klap’ for Chris Rock

"It's personal when you bring up family. Take notes before you label #willsmith a villain when he is actually a victim," said Tbo Touch.
TshisaLIVE
3 months ago

Petrol now officially at record levels — here are five ways to save fuel

Motorists woke up to record high fuel prices on Wednesday morning.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA reacts to Kelly Khumalo saying no-one 'knew Senzo Meyiwa' before he dated her TshisaLIVE
  2. 'He was a cash cow' — Kelly Khumalo claims Senzo Meyiwa's family did not love ... TshisaLIVE
  3. ‘My wife took best dressed at the Durban July’ — Zakes Bantwini gushes over ... TshisaLIVE
  4. ‘I had to choose between being married and being alive’ — Berita on her split ... TshisaLIVE
  5. LISTEN | Musa Mseleku opens about his wives’ resistance to him taking wife No. 5 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...
East London musician creates tribute song after Enyobeni tavern deaths