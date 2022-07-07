Prince Kaybee says podcasts and blogs thriving on 'dehumanising' others will die soon
Music producer and DJ Prince Kaybee has taken to his timeline to let his fans know that podcasts and blogs will soon be a thing of the past.
The music producer said the approach of bashing people that has been a trend on Twitter recently will soon end.
“The dehumanising phenomenon for podcasts or blogs to stay relevant will be unpopular soon ... hang in there the 'put to shame' approach only has short-term gratification,” he tweeted.
The dehumanising phenomenon for podcasts or blogs to stay relevant will be unpopular soon…, hang in there❤️ the “put to shame” approach only has short term gratification.— K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) July 5, 2022
One such critic is poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai who recently took a swipe at Podcast and Chill with MacG listeners.
Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki slammed those who found the show entertaining.
“With all due respect, but chillers are bimbos. There is no depth or intellectual content. It is just loud laughing at stupid things. Chillers are airheads,” she tweeted.
Her comments sparked fierce debate on the TL and she is not the only one who has criticised the platform. Media personality Minnie Dlamini urged the hosts to do better last year when musician and Uyajola 99 presenter guest appeared on the show.
“The Mac G and Jub Jub podcast is the most degrading piece of content I wish I never consumed. I couldn’t even finish it! You guys should be ashamed of yourselves. Women can’t be spoken about like this and it’s condoned?! Do better.”
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel was not backing down in his battle with TV host and political commentator JJ Tabane.
The two were at loggerheads for weeks over claims made by Tabane in a podcast hosted by Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope.
The club DJ admitted that none of the allegations were verified and apologised for spreading false information.
“His allegations have not been substantiated or independently verified by us The Hustlers Corner as a podcast and these allegations are vehemently denied by Mr Trevor Manuel,” he said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.