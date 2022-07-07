Prince Kaybee says podcasts and blogs thriving on 'dehumanising' others will die soon

One such critic is poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai who recently took a swipe at Podcast and Chill with MacG listeners.

Taking to Twitter, Ntsiki slammed those who found the show entertaining.

“With all due respect, but chillers are bimbos. There is no depth or intellectual content. It is just loud laughing at stupid things. Chillers are airheads,” she tweeted.

Her comments sparked fierce debate on the TL and she is not the only one who has criticised the platform. Media personality Minnie Dlamini urged the hosts to do better last year when musician and Uyajola 99 presenter guest appeared on the show.

“The Mac G and Jub Jub podcast is the most degrading piece of content I wish I never consumed. I couldn’t even finish it! You guys should be ashamed of yourselves. Women can’t be spoken about like this and it’s condoned?! Do better.”

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel was not backing down in his battle with TV host and political commentator JJ Tabane.

The two were at loggerheads for weeks over claims made by Tabane in a podcast hosted by Sbusiso “DJ Sbu” Leope.

The club DJ admitted that none of the allegations were verified and apologised for spreading false information.

“His allegations have not been substantiated or independently verified by us The Hustlers Corner as a podcast and these allegations are vehemently denied by Mr Trevor Manuel,” he said.

