SNAPS | First look at Thuso Mbedu alongside Viola Davis in ‘The Warrior King’

Internationally renowned SA-born actress Thuso Mbedu has dropped the trailer to the highly anticipated Hollywood film: The Woman is King

Taking to her Instagram on Wednesday the multi-award winning actress shared the trailer to the movie that is set to premier in cinemas on September 16.

The flick, inspired by the true events of the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries features household Hollywood names such as Viola Davis and John Boyega and SA actors Thuso Mbedu, Zozi Tunzi, Siv Ngesi.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi announced that she too was cast for the star-studded American historical film.