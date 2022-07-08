Caster Semenya has made it clear she is unbothered by the opinions shared about her on social media.
This amid tweeps debating the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in favour of sport’s governing body, the IAAF (now World Athletics), that athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) had to reduce their testosterone below five nmol/L to compete in the women’s category, causing her not to compete between 400m and the mile since 2019.
The SA Olympic champion took to her social media timeline to say she did not need to get validation from social media.
“So this is my take on this social media thing. When you are busy debating, hating, judging, criticising and trying to making fun of me, I am all here living my life chilled, not to have to worry about anyone's social updates daily but mine without no-one's validation.”
Caster Semenya says she is unbothered by social media trolls
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images
In a recent interview with Irish Examiner during her first visit to visit to Ireland, Caster spoke of how she wanted to be remembered for the strides she's taken in the sports industry and living unapologetically.
“I am the greatest who has ever done it,” she said.
“That’s what I’ll be remembered for: being great, my talents. I feel unapologetic (about them) and I want people to remember the greatness.”
