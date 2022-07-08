×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

Caster Semenya says she is unbothered by social media trolls

08 July 2022 - 18:00 By Joy Mphande
Caster Semenya is not bothered by trolls.
Caster Semenya is not bothered by trolls.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Caster Semenya has made it clear she is unbothered by the opinions shared about her on social media. 

This amid tweeps debating the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in favour of sport’s governing body, the IAAF (now World Athletics), that athletes with differences in sexual development (DSDs) had to reduce their testosterone below five nmol/L to compete in the women’s category, causing her not to compete between 400m and the mile since 2019.

The SA Olympic champion took to her social media timeline to say she did not need to get validation from social media.

“So this is my take on this social media thing. When you are busy debating, hating, judging, criticising and trying to making fun of me, I am all here living my life chilled, not to have to worry about anyone's social updates daily but mine without no-one's validation.”

In a recent interview with Irish Examiner during her first visit to visit to Ireland, Caster spoke of how she wanted to be remembered for the strides she's taken in the sports industry and living unapologetically. 

“I am the greatest who has ever done it,” she said.

“That’s what I’ll be remembered for: being great, my talents. I feel unapologetic (about them) and I want people to remember the greatness.” 

Caster Semenya and wife reflect on ‘4 unsuccessful insemination processes’ before their baby girl

Caster and her wife celebrate their miracle baby.
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'F*** you' Katie Hopkins: SA celebs show support for Caster Semenya

Mzansi's famous faces get behind Caster.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago

Caster Semenya shares first snap of their second bundle of joy

Baby No.2 brings joy to Caster Semenya and her family.
TshisaLIVE
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. 'I can't do it any more' — Tbo Touch spends R4,600 a week on petrol TshisaLIVE
  2. Cold weather for who? Malema is living it up in sunny Spain TshisaLIVE
  3. 'He was a cash cow' — Kelly Khumalo claims Senzo Meyiwa's family did not love ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Anele Mdoda defends SK Khoza on his 'reputation dip' TshisaLIVE
  5. ‘My wife took best dressed at the Durban July’ — Zakes Bantwini gushes over ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners
'We were all suffocating': Survivor speaks about escape from Enyobeni tavern, ...