TshisaLIVE

'I can't pay you for inspiring me' — Focalistic on Cassper Nyovest diss track

08 July 2022 - 13:58 By Joy Mphande
Focalistic (right) responds to Cassper Nyovest's mention in his recent hip-hop track.
Image: Instagram

Focalistic has responded to Cassper Nyovest mentioning him in a verse in his latest hip-hop feature.

This after Cassper released a new track titled Ooh Aah with the late Riky Rick and Ambitiouz Entertainment artist Fakaloice earlier this month. 

In the song, the rapper touches on how much of an inspiration he is to artists and mentions Focalistic as well.

“Inspired everyone one of you n*gga's including Foca' I'm too far.”

RATE IT | Is it fire or nah? Cassper Nyovest’s back with a hip-hop track!

Cassper Nyovest says he is back in the game after he dropped a young teaser.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Focalistic went live on Instagram, saying: “While he did inspire me, inspiration doesn't have invoice.

“There's no way I can pay you for inspiring me. Michael Jackson inspired me as well. I could pay him, but he's passed on. So if you inspired me, sharp bro, but I'm live at the Eiffel Tower now. From Pretoria to Paris. You actually supposed to be inspired by me. That will never change.”

Watch the video below:

Cassper, who seemingly caught wind of Focalistic's comments, took to his timeline, saying the amapiano star misconstrued his bars. 

Should have kept quiet instead. Now you made it a thing when it wasn't., he wrote. 

Cassper's fans took to the TL to say Cassper's lyrics were based on what Focalistic said about Cassper inspiring him.

The pair were on the song Sponono together.

