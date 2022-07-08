×

TshisaLIVE

Nadia Nakai leaves Twitter, says it is a toxic space

“All you see on Twitter is people hating on each other, talking sh*t about each other!”

08 July 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Rapper Nadia Nakai says she is leaving Twitter for good.
Image: Alon Skuy

Nadia Nakai has bowed out of Twitter.

The rapper took to her Instagram stories announcing she had deleted the Twitter app because she felt it was a toxic space.

This after the rapper took a break from the application in February this year.

“It’s very toxic! It’s always been bad but like it’s gotten worse! All you see on Twitter is people hating on each other, talking sh*t about each other! Bringing people down, and these blogs actually take things from Twitter and write stories about it.

“Twitter is a credible source now? Click bait is a hella drug. I can’t do it. Nothing is celebrated there.

“There’s zero common sense there. I enjoy being happy. That place is just sh*t,” she said. 

Nadia Nakai's Instagram story.
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai
Image: Instagram/ Nadia Nakai

While social media has become a lucrative industry for a lot of young creatives, it has also been a leading source of anxiety and depression for many, and singer and media personality Nandi Madida has shared her advice on the matter.

Madida took to her social media timeline on Sunday to remind her followers to not pay attention to the negative side of social media to protect their mental health.

“To any person struggling with social media. Social media is not necessarily real. There will be trolls, liars, opinion makers, admirers and so on. But it is paramount to understand you cannot in any way let a make-believe world affect your mental health and reality,” she wrote.

