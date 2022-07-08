Nadia Nakai leaves Twitter, says it is a toxic space

Nadia Nakai has bowed out of Twitter.

The rapper took to her Instagram stories announcing she had deleted the Twitter app because she felt it was a toxic space.

This after the rapper took a break from the application in February this year.

“It’s very toxic! It’s always been bad but like it’s gotten worse! All you see on Twitter is people hating on each other, talking sh*t about each other! Bringing people down, and these blogs actually take things from Twitter and write stories about it.

“Twitter is a credible source now? Click bait is a hella drug. I can’t do it. Nothing is celebrated there.

“There’s zero common sense there. I enjoy being happy. That place is just sh*t,” she said.