TshisaLIVE

Podcast and Chill hosts drag Nota Baloyi and say he is hungry for fame

08 July 2022 - 11:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Nota Baloyi dragged and called a fame chaser by 'podcast and chill' hosts Mac G snd Sol Phenduka. File image
Image: via Instagram

Podcast and Chill hosts Mac G and Sol Phenduka say Nota has let the fame he received from a guest appearance on their show go to his head.

On their Thursday slot, the hosts unpacked how the music exec will stop at nothing to get the fame.

Nota made headlines this week when his wife Berita’s Twitter account revealed she had separated from Nhlamulo “Nota” Baloyi after a year of marriage.

“I think we have Podcast and Chill to blame for what Nota has become. You see the thing called fame is a drug. Here you have a guy, Nota, who's made people famous before but has never had the taste of fame. So he comes on this platform, you know what happens when you come to this platform, literally overnight you are a sensation,” said Mac G.

Sol went on to say the invites Nota gets on different podcast is just to pull numbers.

“The podcasts you are going on, they don't think you are amazing, they just want the numbers. They want you to say some crazy shit like a woman can just get killed and whatever, for them to get the numbers, they are not down with you," said Sol.

Replying to the pair, Nota took to his Twitter timeline to name and shame the one half of the podcast hosts and Kaya 959 presenter Sol Phenduka.

“Sol’d Out Phenduka needs to be woken up on time for all his jobs from Monday to Saturday and the money hungry greedy Judas then needs to make himself feel better by always sh*tting on me on a podcast meanwhile Dineo Ranaka calls him names and fat shames him on air. I forgive him,” he tweeted.

