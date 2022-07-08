×

TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Halala! Inside Nokwazi Dlamini’s Umembeso

08 July 2022 - 09:00 By Constance Gaanakgomo
Songstress Nokwazi Dlamini is officially off the market
Image: Twitter/ Nokwazi Dlamini

Singer and songwriter Nokwazi Dlamini is officially off the market.

Taking to her Instagram to share her Umembeso ceremony snaps, the star was gushing over her hubby.

The stunning affair was themed brown and earthy and the star and her husband looked stunning together. 

“I've always been a family-oriented person and I'm lucky to have been blessed with someone who carries such values and I get to officially call him my husband.  @bonnok_ I love you,” she wrote.

Celebville has been filled with celebrations. A recent to star to get hitched is actress Sive Mabuya.

Actress Sivenathi Mabuya also recently said “I do” to her longtime friend and love Aphiwe Bukani at a stunning Xhosa-inspired affair, and her glow is undeniable.

The actress thanked family and friends who honoured her wedding invite on May 1.

On Sunday, May 1, surrounded by our loved ones, we celebrated our love and made it official. With 14 years of knowing each other already behind us, we look forward to the new journey of marriage ahead. Thank you all for the love and support during the most unforgettable day of our lives,” the actress said.

Limpopo-born superstar King Monada recently asked his second beau for her hand in marriage.

Taking to Instagram, the Malwedhe hit maker shared the happy news, penning a sweet message to his partner of six years. 

“If I had a flower for every time [I] thought of you, I could walk through my garden forever. It has been six years, and ultimately she said yes. I promise to be a good partner to you my love,” he wrote

