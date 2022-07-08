×

TshisaLIVE

William Lehong on his return to music and opening up the industry

08 July 2022 - 15:00 By Joy Mphande
Media personality William Lehong is launching an EP.
Image: Supplied

The Morning Show host William Lehong started his career as a song writer and producer but put music on ice when he started his radio career. Now he returns to what started his career by launching an EP titled All My Love.

“It's time to reinvent myself now that we've done all that. That's how you stay young, by keeping your finger on the pulse. You need to constantly reinvent yourself,

“I also want to be in that space, not only as a song writer or producer but as an artist performing music.” he told TshisaLIVE. 

While he's been off commercial radio after his stint on Metro FM, William has been working behind the scenes honing young talent on Massiv Metro, anticipating his return to commercial radio.

“We've curated a course that helps young people who want to get into the media space. We've been doing it so long and there's been a well-oiled machine through On Cue Communications and Interface Talent. It's become a natural progression.”

Empowering young talent has become his effort to give back to the industry and forms part of his legacy.

“A lot of times, veterans and people who hold all the knowledge die with it and I don't want to be that guy. I would like to have passed on the baton to people who can also pass it on so you've got a lot more people who are empowered. Everything I know I am willing to share with anyone who wants to listen. That's my legacy.”

William has come to be known as one of the best radio stars in Mzansi, and said he has the late radio veteran Chilli M to thank.

“Back at YFM I used to study Chilli M, watch him closely. Everything he did, I learnt. Everything I'm doing, that high energy radio, that awesome radio with never a dull moment, I got to learn because I watched him do it and he gave me confidence I could do it. When the time came I was ready,”

Having had a legend in the entertainment industry pay it forward by showing him the ropes, Willian said i ts imperative for many others to follow suit.

“The creative industry is very cut throat so anyone who holds any seat of influence on air feels threatened when you say 'open up the industry'. My advice would be not to feel threatened.

“When you open up the industry you create an opportunity for you not to become a fossil. Keep the door open. Let the guys in. You can learn something and they can learn from you so it's an exchange.”

