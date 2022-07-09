The SABC has responded to accusations that Ikwekwezi FM is lagging in uplifting the Ndebele culture.
Ndebele activists Thando Mahlangu and Nqobile Masuku claimed some shows were compromising the station's ethos to “uplift the Ndebele” culture and they were affected as artists.
SABC head of communications and stakeholder relations Ndileka Cola shared a statement in response to the claims.
“The station has a feature called IsiNdebele Sethu every Wednesday where different language practitioners are invited to contribute. Shka Isitjhaba on Mondays on Sizigedlile deals more on the traditional, social life and development of the Ndebele nation above and beyond the station. Sithi isiNdebele every Sunday focuses on culture, traditions and language,” read the statement shared with Daily Sun.
Cola said the station operated with a music policy and artists should continue creating
“Management encourages artists to produce more isiNdebele music so there is enough inventory within the industry,”
Attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Thando and Nqobile were unsuccessful at the time of publishing this article. An update will be included once received.
Ikwekwezi FM addresses activists unhappy with their programming
Image: Instagram/ Thando Mahlangu
SA might remember Thando from his viral incident in 2021 when he was denied entry to a clicks store in Boulders Mall in Midrand.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thando spoke of how he often found himself in such incidents.
“I deal with it every day. I always have to explain why I’m wearing my traditional attire.”
