×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
TshisaLIVE

New music alert! Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens drops an EP

10 July 2022 - 16:00 By Joy Mphande
Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens ventures into music.
Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens ventures into music.
Image: Instagram/ Sammie Heavens

Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens has surprised Mzansi by releasing some music. 

Two months ago, Sammie proved that while she might be dating Mzansi's top rapper, she too has bars and her new releases have shown she's got singing ability too.

Sammie shared her poems on TikTok and Instagram and after fans enjoyed them it prompted her to post videos of her rapping. 

WATCH | Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie shows off her rapping skills

Watch how Nasty C's girlfriend spits bars.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

The model has ventured into the music industry by releasing a four-track EP titled July

In a recent YouTube broadcast, Heavens told her followers she had been focusing on “poetry and music”.

Sammie continued, saying she was nervous to share the music with the world but was proud.

“I'm a little bit scared about how you guys are going to react when I start dropping music because my songs are so different from each other and I'm proud of everything else but I hope you guys want it,” she said.

In some of the songs, Sammie seemingly features her long-time boyfriend, whose voice can be heard on tracks such as Praise God

Listen to one of her songs below:

MORE

Nasty C hits back at criticism of his girlfriend: 'This woman is my backbone'

"Of course she’s nasty. I taught her that  stupid ... this woman my backbone."
TshisaLIVE
1 year ago

WATCH | Fans 'force' Nasty C’s girl to explain why she went to A-Reece concert

"People know way too much about our relationship," Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie said.
TshisaLIVE
2 years ago

Nasty C and his gal celebrate 6 years together

Nasty C has getting more open about his relationship with Sammie.
TshisaLIVE
3 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. 'I can't do it any more' — Tbo Touch spends R4,600 a week on petrol TshisaLIVE
  2. Cold weather for who? Malema is living it up in sunny Spain TshisaLIVE
  3. Anele Mdoda defends SK Khoza on his 'reputation dip' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I can't pay you for inspiring me' — Focalistic on Cassper Nyovest diss track TshisaLIVE
  5. Kerishnie Naiker speaks up after her post leaves fans concerned TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners