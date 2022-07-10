New music alert! Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens drops an EP
Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens has surprised Mzansi by releasing some music.
Two months ago, Sammie proved that while she might be dating Mzansi's top rapper, she too has bars and her new releases have shown she's got singing ability too.
Sammie shared her poems on TikTok and Instagram and after fans enjoyed them it prompted her to post videos of her rapping.
The model has ventured into the music industry by releasing a four-track EP titled July.
In a recent YouTube broadcast, Heavens told her followers she had been focusing on “poetry and music”.
Sammie continued, saying she was nervous to share the music with the world but was proud.
“I'm a little bit scared about how you guys are going to react when I start dropping music because my songs are so different from each other and I'm proud of everything else but I hope you guys want it,” she said.
In some of the songs, Sammie seemingly features her long-time boyfriend, whose voice can be heard on tracks such as Praise God.
Listen to one of her songs below: