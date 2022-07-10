New music alert! Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens drops an EP

The model has ventured into the music industry by releasing a four-track EP titled July.

In a recent YouTube broadcast, Heavens told her followers she had been focusing on “poetry and music”.

Sammie continued, saying she was nervous to share the music with the world but was proud.

“I'm a little bit scared about how you guys are going to react when I start dropping music because my songs are so different from each other and I'm proud of everything else but I hope you guys want it,” she said.

In some of the songs, Sammie seemingly features her long-time boyfriend, whose voice can be heard on tracks such as Praise God.

Listen to one of her songs below: